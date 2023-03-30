Silver Lake USD 372 hires new assistant principal

David Schooler
David Schooler(USD 372)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake USD 372 has hired an assistant principal and activities director.

David Schooler will serve in both roles for Silver Lake Jr/Sr High.

Schooler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Silver Lake, as he is currently in his 20th year working in education, spending 12 of those years (2006-2018) as a science teacher and a coach at Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School. In 2018, Schooler accepted the Royal Valley assistant principal and activities director position.

“I would like to welcome Mr. David Schooler back to Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School.  Mr. Schooler will bring character, experience, innovation, and a ‘students first’ approach to students and staff,” said Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School principal Ryan Luke. “He has many years of experience leading in education, and I look forward to working with him to provide the best opportunities for our students.”

“I have a passion for education and working with kids in interscholastic athletics. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to be the next assistant principal and activities director at Silver Lake Jr / Sr High School,” said Schooler. “I am excited to serve the students and families of Silver Lake to provide the best opportunities possible.”

Schooler and his wife, Tara, live in the Silver Lake district and have four children who attend school there.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka
Mileena Miller
Two arrested after stolen vehicle found with drugs inside in Topeka
Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend

Latest News

Organizers said this year marked a record-breaking attendance with over 500 professionals.
17th annual Governors’ Public Health Conference held in Manhattan
An estimated 60 acres of land burned in a Riley County fire. The Riley County Fire District #1...
60 acres burned in Riley County fire
The Jayhawks will compete for a national title after a victory 61-36 victory against Washington...
KU heading to WNIT Championship
Tanny L. Kendall
Osage City woman arrested following search warrant