Silver Lake USD 372 hires new assistant principal

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake USD 372 has hired an assistant principal and activities director.

David Schooler will serve in both roles for Silver Lake Jr/Sr High.

Schooler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Silver Lake, as he is currently in his 20th year working in education, spending 12 of those years (2006-2018) as a science teacher and a coach at Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School. In 2018, Schooler accepted the Royal Valley assistant principal and activities director position.

“I would like to welcome Mr. David Schooler back to Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School. Mr. Schooler will bring character, experience, innovation, and a ‘students first’ approach to students and staff,” said Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School principal Ryan Luke. “He has many years of experience leading in education, and I look forward to working with him to provide the best opportunities for our students.”

“I have a passion for education and working with kids in interscholastic athletics. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to be the next assistant principal and activities director at Silver Lake Jr / Sr High School,” said Schooler. “I am excited to serve the students and families of Silver Lake to provide the best opportunities possible.”

Schooler and his wife, Tara, live in the Silver Lake district and have four children who attend school there.

