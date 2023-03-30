Presbyterian Manor opens doors for public to view

By Tori Whalen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local senior living facility hosted an open house Thursday morning for the public to look at available apartments.

The Topeka Presbyterian Manor wanted to offer the public a look into what living in an independent senior living facility is like, so the manor opened its doors for any interested parties to view the apartments, services, and dining. The Manor showed four independent living units to attendees, both with two-bedroom and one-bedroom options.

“We’re excited to show off our beautiful community,” said marketing and sales director Danica Loftin. “People often have a lot of questions about what life is like inside a senior living community and we’re here to provide answers.”

Marketing director, Danica Loftin, said the care and safety for its residents at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor is top tier.

“We are a not-for-profit community,” said Loftin. “Any profits go back into our buildings. Our number one priority is the safety and care of our residents and our staff. We have care that I would stack up against anybody, and the heart that our staff brings to our residents is untouchable.”

If you are interested in looking at units or have a question, the manor’s phone number is 785-272-6510.

