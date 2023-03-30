Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m. and officers were on the scene on the main campus. Police later tweeted that there was no active shooter on campus, but there was still an active investigation. They said there were no threats to other schools in the area.

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Darius Taylor, a Forsyth Tech student and employee of WXII-TV, told the station he was on campus when the school sent an alert warning of shots fired. He told the station his class immediately went into lockdown mode, turning the lights off and taking a seat against a wall. He said a professor locked all the doors and that he saw police respond quickly to begin clearing the building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
God's Storehouse
IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator

Latest News

FILE
Topeka Police investigate shooting after victim dropped off at hospital
Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership
Kansas State University College of Agriculture chooses new students as ambassadors.
K-State’s College of Agriculture chooses new students as ambassadors
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Minnesota derailment spills ethanol, prompts evacuations