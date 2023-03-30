Passenger hospitalized after car flies off interstate, hits pole, bursts into flames

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after the car they were in flew off a Kansas City interstate hit a pole and burst into flames.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and northbound I-435 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by Subin Lim, 23, of Kansas City, had been speeding down the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-435. Lim failed to negotiate the curve and flew off the on-ramp.

KHP noted that the car hit a pole and then burst into flames in the west ditch.

Officials said Lim escaped the crash without injury, however, her passenger, Myewon Jang, 21, was sent to Providence Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

