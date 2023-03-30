Osage City woman arrested following search warrant

Tanny L. Kendall
Tanny L. Kendall(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City woman has been taken into custody for narcotics charges.

Investigators and deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotic search warrant in the 700 block of Market Street in Osage City on the evening of March 28.

As a result, Tanny L. Kendall, 63, Osage City, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Osage City Police Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

