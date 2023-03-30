Osage City woman arrested following search warrant

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City woman has been taken into custody for narcotics charges.

Investigators and deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotic search warrant in the 700 block of Market Street in Osage City on the evening of March 28.

As a result, Tanny L. Kendall, 63, Osage City, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Osage City Police Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

