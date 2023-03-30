One hospitalized as officials search for suspect vehicle in KC area hit-and-run

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in the hospital as officials continue to search for the vehicle which ran him off a Kansas City metro interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and Interstate 35 with reports of a hit-and-run crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle had been headed south on I-35 beside a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Stephen R. Rees, 56, of Pleasanton.

KHP noted that the unknown vehicle changed lanes and sideswiped Rees’ pickup. This caused the pickup to veer off the road and crash into a barrier wall. Meanwhile, the unknown driver sped away from the collision.

Officials said Rees was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries as a result of the collision. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
God's Storehouse
IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator
Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters

Latest News

Officials close a new section of Westport Dr. on March 30, 2023.
17th-Wanamaker-I-435 project moves into new phase, creates new closure
FILE
Passenger hospitalized after car flies off interstate, hits pole, bursts into flames
FILE
Abilene Police install license plate readers to crack down on property crime
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 03-30-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 03-30-23