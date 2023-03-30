One hospitalized as officials search for suspect vehicle in KC area hit-and-run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in the hospital as officials continue to search for the vehicle which ran him off a Kansas City metro interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and Interstate 35 with reports of a hit-and-run crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle had been headed south on I-35 beside a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Stephen R. Rees, 56, of Pleasanton.

KHP noted that the unknown vehicle changed lanes and sideswiped Rees’ pickup. This caused the pickup to veer off the road and crash into a barrier wall. Meanwhile, the unknown driver sped away from the collision.

Officials said Rees was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries as a result of the collision. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.