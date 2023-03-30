One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina

Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested and another is on the run after they allegedly desecrated a body found in Salina in January.

The Salina Police Department announced on Thursday, March 30, that the autopsy scheduled for Brendon T. W. Reed, 20, was conducted on Jan. 29 and findings have been released. The report listed Reed’s cause of death as a fentanyl overdose.

Around 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 28, SPD said officials were called to the 1900 block of 5th St. with reports of a body having been found on the side of the road. Paramedics arrived and were unable to revive the victim, identified as Reed.

On Tuesday, warrants were issued for Jack A. Kelley and Garret C. Crutchfield, both of Salina, for criminal desecration of a body and interference with law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Kelley was arrested and booked into the Saline Co. Jail. However, officials continue to search for Crutchfield.

If anyone has information about Crutchfield’s whereabouts, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

