Officials: student threatened at South Brown Co. middle school

FILE
FILE(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say an investigation has been opened after a student was threatened at a South Brown Co. middle school.

Officials with South Brown County Public Schools USD 430 say that on Wednesday, March 29, they received information about a potential threat against a student at Everest Middle School.

Right after the report was received, USD 430 indicated that it contacted the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office to ensure necessary protocol was followed and students and staff remain safe.

“Our students and staff’s safety and security are always our top priority, and we take all threats very seriously,” said a spokesperson for the district. “We have been working diligently with the Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation.”

USD 430 said it commends the professionalism of Brown Co. agencies and students for doing the right thing. It said safety will always be its top priority.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and awaits further details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
God's Storehouse
IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator

Latest News

Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina
FILE
New plan details how Kansas will combat palliative care challenges
At just 16 years old, Cooper Davis of Shawnee died of an overdose.
Bill honoring Kansas teen introduced to fight sale of fentanyl on social media
Crews extinguish a fire at a Lawrence park on March 30, 2023.
$40K in damages reported after early-morning fire at Lawrence park