Officials: student threatened at South Brown Co. middle school

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say an investigation has been opened after a student was threatened at a South Brown Co. middle school.

Officials with South Brown County Public Schools USD 430 say that on Wednesday, March 29, they received information about a potential threat against a student at Everest Middle School.

Right after the report was received, USD 430 indicated that it contacted the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office to ensure necessary protocol was followed and students and staff remain safe.

“Our students and staff’s safety and security are always our top priority, and we take all threats very seriously,” said a spokesperson for the district. “We have been working diligently with the Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation.”

USD 430 said it commends the professionalism of Brown Co. agencies and students for doing the right thing. It said safety will always be its top priority.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and awaits further details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.