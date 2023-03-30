Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved player says goodbye to the Kansas State faithful and looks towards the pros.

Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell is looking to pursue his NBA dreams.

In a Twitter post, Nowell expressed his appreciation and love for the Wildcats program and thanked everyone involved, including his coaches, teammates, and fans. He also stated his desire and dream to play in the NBA.

I Got So Much Going On And If I Do It Right, I LITT For Life!! #Legendary pic.twitter.com/02je7mLZnE — Markquis Nowell (@MrNewYorkCityy) March 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.