Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved player says goodbye to the Kansas State faithful and looks towards the pros.

Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell is looking to pursue his NBA dreams.

In a Twitter post, Nowell expressed his appreciation and love for the Wildcats program and thanked everyone involved, including his coaches, teammates, and fans. He also stated his desire and dream to play in the NBA.

Katie live 3/24 6pm sports
Katie live 3/24 6pm news
Katie live 3/24 5pm
Katie live post Sweet Sixteen sports
