New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.

Kansas Turnpike Authority announced that four of the six service areas located on the 236-mile roadway will have new restaurants. In addition to changes at the Emporia Service Area with a new Subway and Taco John’s, recent request for proposals from quick-service vendors also prompt the following changes:

Towanda Service Area, (I-35/KTA mile marker 65) changes to a Subway and Dairy Queen

Matfield Green Service Area (I-35/KTA mile marker 97) changes to a Subway and Dairy Queen

Topeka Service Area (I-70/KTA mile marker 188) changes to a McDonald’s

“Providing solid traveler services is important to KTA and we’re glad this change can happen prior to becoming a cashless roadway in 2024,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “Thanks to feedback provided by customers, we have a better understanding of their expectations which helps when selecting quality partners.”

Kansas Turnpike Authority said existing restaurants at the Towanda, Matfield Green and Topeka Service Areas will close at 11 p.m. April 14 to accommodate remodeling of the restaurant space. Remodeling of the Emporia Service Area restaurant is currently underway as that restaurant closed in mid-March. Convenience stores at the affected service areas will temporarily provide additional food items during the remodel process.

Kansas Turnpike Authority indicated the new restaurants will tentatively open in the following timeframes:

Emporia Service Area (Subway and Taco John’s): Drive-thru - Mid-May; Dine in-early June

Towanda and Matfield Green Service Areas (Subway and Dairy Queen): Drive-thru - late June; dine in - mid-July

Topeka Service Area (McDonald’s): Drive-thru - mid-August; dine in-early September

Kansas Turnpike Authority said progress on remodel efforts will be part of KTA’s construction report published monthly in KTA’s electronic newsletter, Turnpike Times, and included in the monthly Construction News email. Individuals can sign up to receive one or both publications here.

On March 15, remodeling began at the Emporia Service Area to change the McDonald’s to a Subway and Taco John’s.

