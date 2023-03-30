New data shows KU research employs 4.1K, spends $53.9 million in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New data from the University of Kansas shows its research department employs more than 4,100 Kansans and spends $53.9 million in the Sunflower State.

The University of Kansas announced on Thursday, March 30, that a new report found its sponsored research supported the salaries of a total of 4,182 Kansans in 2022 and accounted for $53.9 million in spending with Kansas companies on research-related goods and services. It also found about 33% of research-funded employees were students and about 20% were faculty.

“KU research addresses problems of worldwide significance while delivering solutions that make a difference to Kansas and the region. That research is supported in large part by external grant dollars that researchers spend in Kansas, fueling the economy and investing in communities across the state,” said Simon Atkinson, vice chancellor for research on KU’s Lawrence campus. “We value our mutually beneficial partnerships with Kansas businesses and organizations, and we hope to expand those relationships in the future.”

KU said the report was produced by the Institute for Research on Innovation & Science and details the geographic distribution of research-related spending. In 2022, it pumped revenue into 93 of 105 Kansas counties and vendors in 15 of those received more than $100,000. Douglas Co. topped the list with about $35.9 million in expenditures.

Additionally, IRIS noted that KU contributed $952.8 million to the national economy between 2011 and 2021 as spending from external research funding flowed to 6,309 vendors and subcontractors. Of these, nearly 900 were small businesses and 575 were minority or woman-owned, which attracted more than $27 million in research spending.

The report encompasses research spending across all KU campuses. That includes KU Medical Center where research purchases ultimately contribute to life-changing medical advances.

“The KU Medical Center engages in a broad array of research up to the point of introducing new therapies into the clinic and distributing them beyond the university. These advances make a huge difference in the lives of Kansans,” said Dr. Matthias Salathe, vice chancellor for research at the medical center. “We are committed to working tirelessly to continue pushing the boundaries of discovery for the benefit of everyone in our state.”

KU said its research-related economic impact extends beyond the data captured in the report. For example, it said 44 active startup companies have spun out of KU or are based on university tech - and 25 of those are located in the Sunflower State. Through its relationship with the KU Innovation Park, KU researchers help attract businesses to the area that want to be close to research and students. Companies include the likes of Archer Daniels Midland and Garmin.

The University noted that the park system extends to the medical center campus and includes 65 companies which account for more than 600 private sector jobs and $40.5 million in annual direct payroll.

“Our reports clarify and explain the economic impact of university research through many different lenses,” said IRIS Executive Director Jason Owen-Smith, a professor of sociology and executive director for research analytics at the University of Michigan. “Through these data-driven reports, our goal is to better understand and explain — and ultimately improve — the public value of higher education and research.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.