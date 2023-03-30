Living with dogs or cats may lower risk of allergies in children, study says

Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.
Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.(Pxfuel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a pet in the home could lower the chance of a child developing a food allergy, according to a new study.

In the study published Wednesday in the journal, PLOS One, researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 children in Japan.

They found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies, compared with babies in pet-free homes.

One of the study’s authors says the findings suggest that exposure to dogs and cats might be beneficial against the development of certain food allergies.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies while dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen an infant’s gut microbiome.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
God's Storehouse
IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator
Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters

Latest News

A worker washes used cars for sale outside of a Honda certified used car dealership Tuesday,...
Used-car prices are back up again after finally easing
FILE
K-State raises $1M+ to provide free financial literacy courses as students struggle
Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says
New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and...
Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests
FILE
Junction City officials call for volunteers for 10th annual Earth Day cleanup