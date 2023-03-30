KU heading to WNIT Championship
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will compete for a national title after a victory 61-36 victory over Washington Wednesday night.
WNIT Championship bound 🕺 pic.twitter.com/Fpeal6dJss— Katie Maher (@wibwKatie) March 30, 2023
Zakiyah Franklin put up a team-high 14 points as the KU Women’s basketball team welcomed the Huskies to Allen Fieldhouse. Franklin was one of four Jayhawks with double-digit totals. Among them was Taiyanna Jackson, who also had 11 rebounds and blocked several shots.
The Jayhawks will take on Columbia for the title April 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. That game tips off at 4:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.
🚨 THE STAGE IS SET— Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) March 30, 2023
The @WomensNIT Championship Game is coming to Allen Fieldhouse‼️
Kansas 🆚 Columbia
Saturday, April 1, 4:30 pm pic.twitter.com/dtxBkZ4wi3
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.