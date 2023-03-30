KU heading to WNIT Championship

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will compete for a national title after a victory 61-36 victory over Washington Wednesday night.

Zakiyah Franklin put up a team-high 14 points as the KU Women’s basketball team welcomed the Huskies to Allen Fieldhouse. Franklin was one of four Jayhawks with double-digit totals. Among them was Taiyanna Jackson, who also had 11 rebounds and blocked several shots.

The Jayhawks will take on Columbia for the title April 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. That game tips off at 4:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

