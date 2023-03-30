K-State’s College of Agriculture chooses new students as ambassadors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University College of Agriculture chose 39 students to serve as ambassadors.

Kansas State University announced the College of Agriculture Ambassadors are student leaders devoted to sharing their experiences and supporting prospective students who may be interested in academic programs at the College of Agriculture. Whether it’s creating meaningful connections with prospective students and their families, providing campus tours, or building relationships with faculty and current students, it is the responsibility of an Ag Ambassador to share resources and make others feel welcome in the college.

K-State said to be eligible for membership as an Ag Ambassador, students must have a strong academic record, possess significant leadership skills, and have a major in the College of Agriculture. After being selected to be part of the organization, ambassadors are trained through the Agriculture Leadership Program and other developments to enable professional and personal growth.

K-State indicated the following students are new members of the College of Agriculture Ambassadors:

Abigail Lillard, junior in agricultural communications and journalism, Abilene; Courtney Clinesmith, junior in agribusiness, Cimmaron; Emma Barnett, junior in animal sciences and industry, Circleville; Reece Geer, sophomore in agricultural economics, Clay Center; August Hulse, sophomore in agricultural economics, Culver; Karlie Albright, sophomore in agricultural education, Delia; Katrina Turner, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, Derby; Julia Studer, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, Frankfort; Allison Arment, sophomore in agricultural education, Hiawatha; Hannah Whetstone, freshman in agricultural communications and journalism and agricultural economics, Howard; and Kacey Butler, sophomore in agricultural education, Junction City.

Halle Barker, junior in wildlife and outdoor enterprise management, Larned; Baylee Wulfkuhle, senior in agricultural economics, Lawrence; Chanae Parker, senior in animal sciences and industry, pre-veterinary medicine, Manhattan; Korben Clawson, sophomore in agricultural economics and animal sciences and industry, Meade; Shelby Spreier, junior in agricultural communications and journalism, Newton; Miles Stum, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, pre-veterinary medicine, Nickerson; Lilly Nelson, sophomore in wildlife and outdoor enterprise management, Overland Park; Paige Vulgamore, junior in agricultural economics, Scott City; Ella Martin, senior in bakery science and management and food science and industry, and, Erin Martin, senior in bakery science and management and food science and industry, both from Shawnee.

Preston Dunn, sophomore in animal sciences and industry and agricultural economics, St. John; James DeRouchey, sophomore in agribusiness, Wamego; Coy Stamm, sophomore in agronomy, Washington; Weston Schrader, freshman in animal sciences and industry, Wells; Blakely Aldridge, junior in agricultural education, Weskan; and Mackenzie Anderson, freshman in agricultural education, and Holli Asmussen, freshman in animal sciences and industry, pre-veterinary medicine, both from Wichita.

From out of state: Claire Conard, junior in animal sciences and industry, pre-veterinary medicine, Healdsburg, Calif.; Leno Caldieraro, junior in agronomy, Greenville, Ill.; Lauren Fry, sophomore in agricultural education, Danville, Ind.; Morgan Young, freshman in agricultural education, Frankfort, Ind.; Abbigail Kleinsorge, sophomore in agricultural communications and journalism, Middletown, Mo.; Kaliska Kelley, freshman in animal sciences and industry, pre-veterinary medicine, Ashland, Neb.; Makinna Peterson, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, pre-veterinary medicine, Deshler, Neb.; Ashlynn Hartman, sophomore in agronomy, Pawnee City, Neb.; Sierra Collier, senior in animal sciences and industry, Skiatook, Okla.; Kaitlyn Carlson, junior in agricultural communications and journalism, Colleyville, Texas; and Maddy Hill, freshman in agribusiness, Pilot Point, Texas.

