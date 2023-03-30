K-State raises $1M+ to provide free financial literacy courses as students struggle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has raised more than $1 million to provide free financial literacy courses to students as they struggle to make ends meet.

Kansas State University announced on Thursday, March 30, that one-third of its students surveyed said they had considered dropping out due to finances. For many, it said the stress of this disrupts their ability to learn.

On March 22, the University said All In for K-State - its day of giving - raised a total of $1,051,199 to bring financial education to all new students and equip them with the knowledge needed to make smart decisions and relieve stress.

K-State noted that it starts with free financial well-being courses offered to all incoming students and adding more peer counselors to extend Powercat Financial’s research.

“We will start to see the dividend from the K-State generosity immediately with our newly admitted students this spring, as well as the development of exciting opportunities for every student to meaningfully engage in their financial future,” said Kathleen Hatch, Morrison family associate vice president for student well-being. “It is so hard to navigate early financial decisions that not only have the likelihood to reduce or add to the stress and pressures, but position students to have confidence and ultimately new competencies in managing their financial decisions.”

The University indicated that alum from every state and five countries made 715 gifts to help make students’ financial futures brighter.

“Once again, K-Staters have rallied together for the benefit of K-State students,” said Eric Holderness, senior associate vice president of development at the KSU Foundation. “We surpassed the $1 million threshold through incredible generosity — a huge accomplishment we can all be proud of. Thank you to all those who gave to help change the financial futures of K-State students for years to come!”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.