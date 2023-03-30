K-State government liaison to retire as last gavel falls in Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the legislative session wraps up in the Capital City, Kansas State University will say goodbye to its government liaison of nearly 35 years.

As the final gavel falls at the end of the 2023 legislative session, Kansas State University says its chief government relations officer and assistant to the president, Sue Peterson, will set her sights on a new initiative - retirement.

K-State said Peterson is set to retire after almost 35 years of service on April 7.

“Sue has had an amazing career at K-State that has led to immeasurable impact for our university,” said Richard Linton, Kansas State University president. “She has been a tireless advocate for the university, but her legacy is even bigger than that — she has laid the groundwork for incredible growth both within the university and across our region and state.”

The University noted that Peterson joined the team in 1989 and is directly responsible for all university liaison activities with the state and federal legislature. She has also served as an instructor for the political science department since 1992.

Currently, K-State said Peterson serves as a member of the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities Council on Governmental Affairs - which includes three terms on the Executive Committee and two as secretary. She is also a founding member of the Kansas Board of Regents Council on Governmental Relations and aided the Big 12 Council of Governmental Relations Officers.

The University also said Peterson serves as the Agriculture Authorization team lead and is a Council on Governmental Affairs liaison to the Budget and Advocacy Committee. She has joined the Agriculture committee on Legilstalve Planning to provide recommendations to Congress on the upcoming farm bills. She also has served on the Higher Education Government Relations Conference Task Force since 2016 and served as chair in 2019.

Throughout her career, K-State said Peterson has been recognized for her distinguished work. Notable honors include the 2011 Marvin D. “Swede” Johnson Achievement Award and the 2016 Flinchbaugh Family Wildcat Pride Award. In 2019, she delivered the Betty Colden Memorial Lectureship and also received the Career Excellence Award from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities’ Council on Governmental Affairs.

“It has been my honor to represent Kansas State University, my alma mater, with Kansas policymakers over the past three decades,” said Peterson. “During this time, I have worked with four university presidents in advocating for higher education and Kansas State University.”

According to K-State, Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree and her doctorate from the university as well as a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.

