Junction City officials call for volunteers for 10th annual Earth Day cleanup

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Junction City have been called to volunteer for the city’s 10th annual Earth Day cleanup event.

The Junction City Police Department says the city’s CLEAN Team will celebrate Earth Day 2023 with Operation Clean Sweep - a cleanup scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22.

Officials noted that volunteers are needed for the event and residents have been invited to participate. Volunteers should report to Spin City at 915 S. Washington St. at 8 a.m. that day and bring gloves and drinking water. Lunch will be provided.

Over the last decade, JCPD said volunteers for Operation Clean Sweep have removed 15.42 tons of trash from the area.

To RSVP, volunteers should call JCPD at 785-762-5912 ext. 3603.

