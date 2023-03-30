Gov. Kelly requests EPA provide waiver to save Kansans money at gas pump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly requests the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take action to help save Kansans money at the gas pump during the summer driving season.

The Office of the Governor announced that Governor Kelly sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan requesting the agency allow the sale of E15 products during the summer through the use of an emergency waiver. E15 products include gasoline blended with 10.5% to 15% ethanol. The move, which EPA granted last summer, would also prevent potential fuel shortages and save Kansans money at the gas pump.

The Office of the Governor said allowing the sale of this product during the summer driving season would also support the Kansas ag industry, especially corn growers who contribute to ethanol production.

“I’m calling on the EPA to take action to save Kansans money at the gas pump, increase our nation’s fuel supply, and support Kansas ag producers,” Governor Kelly said. “The agency delivered this relief last year, and given inflation and declining fuel inventories, I believe they should do it again.”

The Office of the Governor indicated that during the summer of 2022, the EPA ensured the continued availability of E15 in order to extend fuel supplies put at risk by the Russia-Ukraine War. The action helped prevent potential shortages and saved Americans at least $57 million in fuel costs.

The Office of the Governor noted U.S. inventories of crude oil and petroleum products recently hit a 19-year low, and nationwide gasoline stocks are 3% lower than a year ago. Those statistics, coupled with continued international pressure and refining capacity being offline for maintenance, are predicted to have the same implications as last summer, providing support for another emergency waiver.

