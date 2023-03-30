Counseling practice offering relationship retreat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The counseling practice, Andrews & Associates Counseling, is offering its first couples retreat.

Andrews & Associates Counseling, a multi-specialty mental health practice best known for providing mental health and relationship support services, will host its first two-part couples retreat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Milford Lake Event Center at Acorns Resort in Milford, Kan. The retreat is open to all couples who are in a committed relationship.

Andrews & Associates Counseling said the Wild, Wonderful Love Relationship Retreat will present information representing a culmination of 40 years of field experience and research during the retreat. Through a series of educational modules and activities, couples will learn about topics including:

Self-awareness and attachment styles

Trust, safety, vulnerability, and connection

Communication and conflict

Roles and responsibilities

Intimacy and sex

Andrews and Associates Counseling said the retreat will be led by Stephanie Wick, Ph.D., who is a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, a licensed clinical addictions counselor, and the owner of Andrews & Associates, Inc. She will be joined by licensed marriage and family therapists Gennifer Leach and Brooke Thornbrugh, who are independent practitioners that see couples regularly in the Wick’s practice.

“Relationships are wild, wonderful, frustrating, exhilarating, and exhausting. They certainly aren’t easy, and unfortunately for us, love isn’t always enough to make them work,” said Wick.

Wick explained that despite good intentions, relationships can suffer when they are not prioritized or if couples become complacent.

Andrews & Associates Counseling said through the education and tools introduced at the Wild, Wonderful Love Relationship Retreat, Wick aims to provide couples with information and strategies to help enhance and maintain a fulfilling relationship. The retreat is designed to be inclusive to couples of all backgrounds and orientations who are at any stage of a committed relationship.

The retreat registration includes all presentation materials and refreshments for both days plus lunch on Saturday. Additional services include optional overnight accommodations, meals, and recreation activities may be purchased separately through Acorns Resort.

Those who have additional questions about the event are invited to contact Andrews & Associates Counseling by visiting https://retreat.andrewsinc.net or calling 785-539-5455.

Andrews & Associates Counseling has served Manhattan, Kan., and the surrounding areas since 1998 by providing compassionate, client-centered, and competent mental health and relationship counseling in a hospitable and non-judgmental environment. To learn more, visit https://andrewsinc.net/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.