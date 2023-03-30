Council Grove Police mourn the loss of first-ever K-9, Cooper

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Council Grove have heavy hearts as they mourn the loss of K-9 Cooper, its very first K-9 officer.

The Council Grove Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 29, that its first-ever police K-9, Cooper, marked his end of watch on Tuesday.

CGPD noted that Cooper had been paired with K-9 Officer Jimmie Blackburn and they spent years honing their skills and protecting the community.

Officials indicated that Cooper was able to enjoy one year of retirement before he passed away.

