Breadbasket Farmers Market opens April 1 outside West Ridge Mall

Breadbasket Farmers Market features more than 30 local vendors. It will be held 7:30am-Noon Saturdays through early November in West Ridge Mall parking lot
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The warmer weather means area farmers markets are ready to get back in business.

The Breadbasket Farmers Market starts up this weekend. Mary Tyler visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what make the market unique.

Tyler said the Breadbasket Farmers Market is limited to vendors with local products. She said they typically have more than 30 vendors offering plants, produce, crafts and other products.

The Breadbasket also has a foundation. Tyler said they take donations to buy produce, which then is given to area organizations to assist with feeding people in need.

The Breadbasket Farmers Market is open 7:30 a.m. to Noon Saturdays in the south parking lot of West Ridge Mall, near Furniture Mall of Kansas. Donations to the foundation are accepted at the market or on the foundation’s web page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation

Latest News

Mary Tyler talks about the Breadbasket Farmers Market and its foundation.
Breadbasket Farmers Market opens April 1 outside West Ridge Mall
Firefighters Rachel Frehe, Sara Thielenhaus and Brendy Muninger talk about Camp Courage.
Topeka Fire Dept. gives girls unique experience with Camp Courage
Firefighters Rachel Frehe, Sara Thielenhaus and Brendy Muninger talk about Camp Courage.
Topeka Fire Dept. gives girls unique experience with Camp Courage
Governor Laura Kelly requests the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take action to help...
Gov. Kelly requests EPA provide waiver to save Kansans money at gas pump