Breadbasket Farmers Market opens April 1 outside West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The warmer weather means area farmers markets are ready to get back in business.

The Breadbasket Farmers Market starts up this weekend. Mary Tyler visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what make the market unique.

Tyler said the Breadbasket Farmers Market is limited to vendors with local products. She said they typically have more than 30 vendors offering plants, produce, crafts and other products.

The Breadbasket also has a foundation. Tyler said they take donations to buy produce, which then is given to area organizations to assist with feeding people in need.

The Breadbasket Farmers Market is open 7:30 a.m. to Noon Saturdays in the south parking lot of West Ridge Mall, near Furniture Mall of Kansas. Donations to the foundation are accepted at the market or on the foundation’s web page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.