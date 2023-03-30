Attempt to Locate: Officials search for man in connection to Topeka homicide

Jeffrey "Cheese" Arnold
Jeffrey "Cheese" Arnold(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are looking for Jeffrey “Cheese” Arnold in connection to a weekend homicide in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, March 30, that it is in search of Jeffrey D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka, in connection to a recent homicide. It said he also commonly goes by “Cheese.”

Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police

Officials said Arnold is wanted in connection to the March 26 homicide of Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, of Topeka.

TPD said they arrived in the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. on Sunday following reports of a shooting to find Caraway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone sees Arnold or knows where he may be, they should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

