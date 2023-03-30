Amber Alert issued for Florida boy; child’s mother found dead, police say

Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WWSB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old child in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th St. N. and went missing Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police detectives say this situation is connected with a homicide investigation. About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found inside her St. Petersburg apartment.

Taylen Mosley is the victim’s son. The child could be in danger and a search is underway for his whereabouts.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Taylen is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774, the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Dr. Hanna-Attisha gave a speech on the stories from the frontlines of the Flint, Michigan water...
A pediatrician speaks at Governors’ Public Health Conference
A pediatrician speaks at the Governors' Public Health Conference
A pediatrician speaks at the Governors' Public Health Conference
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment