60 acres burned in Riley County fire

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An estimated 60 acres of land burned in a Riley County fire.

The Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to an area near High Plains Trail, just southwest of Tuttle Creek Lake dam, for reports of a fire outside at 1:45 p.m. on March 29.

Upon arrival, crews found an illegally started outdoor burn that was out of control.

An estimated 60 acres burned, and an Evergy electrical transformer junction box was damaged in the fire. No one is without power due to the damage to the junction box. Two homes were threatened, no evacuations were issued, and no structures were lost. No injuries have been reported.

Eighteen Riley County Fire District #1 (RCFD#1) volunteers and personnel responded to the fire on ten apparatus, along with four Manhattan Fire Department (MFD) personnel and 1 MFD apparatus.

“This was a difficult fire to fight, and I called for mutual aid from the Manhattan Fire Department because I knew we would need additional help to get it under control,” said Deputy Chief Doug Russell. “The terrain was steep, and the strong wind swirled in the valleys, creating small fire tornadoes. I’m grateful we had enough personnel available to attack this fire quickly and protect the neighboring homes.”

Due to high winds and dangerous fire conditions, outdoor burning was not allowed in Riley County this afternoon. Riley County Fire District #1 sent multiple public notifications about the burn ban and dangerous conditions.

Riley County regulations require all burn permit holders to notify local authorities before outdoor burning begins and only to burn when weather conditions allow. Permit holders must also have adequate equipment and manpower to conduct the burn safely.

Riley County Fire officials said the property owner failed to follow the terms of the burn permit process. Riley County Police Department issued a citation to the property owner for the violation.

“The first step in the process to conduct an outdoor burn is to contact Riley County Emergency Management or visit our website to apply for a free burn permit. Staff will share advice and information for conducting the burn safely,” said Russell.

According to Riley County Fire officials, dangerous fire conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory, effective from noon tomorrow, March 30, through 4:00 a.m. March 31. South winds sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Outdoor burning will not be allowed in Riley County during dangerous fire conditions.

For more information about burn permits or to apply to serve as a volunteer with Riley County Fire District #1, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/fire or call 785-537-6333 during business hours.

