$40K in damages reported after early-morning fire at Lawrence park

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $40,000 in city property was damaged following an early-morning fire at a Lawrence park.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical says that around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, emergency crews were called to McSwain Park at 19th and Haskell Ave. with reports of a structure fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a shelter and picnic table had been engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about ten minutes. No injuries were reported in connection.

Officials said the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to lead an investigation into the cause of the fire. They said about $40,000 in city property was damaged.

Crews extinguish a fire at a Lawrence park on March 30, 2023. (Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)

