17th-Wanamaker-I-435 project moves into new phase, creates new closure

Officials close a new section of Westport Dr. on March 30, 2023.
Officials close a new section of Westport Dr. on March 30, 2023.(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th-Wanamaker-I-435 project has progressed into the next phase and has shut down a new section of Westport Dr.

Officials with the City of Topeka say Bettis has now entered phase 3 of the 17th St. to Wanamaker to I-435 project.

During this phase, the central section of the street will be completely closed. Businesses and homes in the area will retain access from at least one direction.

The City did not say when the project is expected to be completed or when the next phase is expected to begin. However, it will provide updates on the next phase change in the future.

