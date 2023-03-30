17th annual Governors’ Public Health Conference held in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th annual governors’ public health conference kicked off today in Manhattan at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event brings health professionals together to share ideas impacting the state’s health. The conference features four keynote presentations and 30 breakout sessions to prepare professionals for future challenges.

“Public health is really a broad field and so it’s really important that we have really a wide variety of topics and diverse presenters to be able to appeal to everyone and meet everyone’s needs,” said Cristi Cain, director of public health program at KDHE.

Wednesday’s keynote speakers were governor Laura Kelley and Topeka public schools superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson. Anderson spoke on health equity in schools and communities.

“I had the opportunity to talk about how schools are the center of the community and our public health organizations how we all are ambassadors of hope and to inspire people to leave this conference and continue to partner with schools and other agencies and make change,” said Anderson.

Organizers said this year marked a record-breaking attendance with over 500 professionals.

“This is an opportunity for them to come, network, see each other again take an opportunity just to get a little bit of a break from their office and come and have some fun and learn a lot at the same time,” said Cain.

Anderson said it was a privilege to engage with other professionals on health changes.

“It is a privilege to be an ambassador of hope, it is a privilege to serve in public health. You see education is a public health organization so I as an educator am a public health official as well and it means so much to be able to network and connect with other public health professionals,” said Anderson.

The conference continues tomorrow with a presentation from a pediatrician who was key in bringing public action to the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

