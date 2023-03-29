Woman hospitalized following K-10 collision with semi-truck

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized in Topeka following a collision with a semi-truck on K-10 near Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 10 and 6th St. west of Lawrence with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Kaysiaunah White, 21, of Wichita, had been headed east on the highway. For an unknown reason, White went left of the centerline and collided with a 2023 Kenworth T280 semi-truck driven by Collin Feltner, 25, of Maple Hill.

KHP noted that the collision caused both vehicles to crash into the ditch.

White was rushed to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Feltner escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

