Wednesday forecast: Warming up for most today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story to end the work week will be a warming trend with strong winds especially Thursday and Friday. There is also a concern for storms that could be severe late Thursday night into Friday morning. The good news is dry conditions are expected this weekend.

Taking Action:

Strong winds are expected Thursday and especially Friday with gusts 30-50 mph which will lead to an elevated fire danger concern. With winds for most areas in northeast KS remaining relatively light today, if you’re doing any controlled burning make sure it is properly extinguished when done. A lot of fires start because of embers that don’t get completely extinguished, not fires starting on days with high fire danger.

Monitoring a risk for storms late Thursday night into Friday. It will depend on timing of frontal boundaries on if storms develop in the first place but latest models have conditions lining up to where if there was severe weather it would be between 4am-10am Friday. Unusual timing for severe weather here in northeast KS so stay weather aware.



The storm risk to end the week will depend on the timing of a dryline. Dewpoints will likely be in the 50s Thursday night into Friday morning and as long as they remain high, any storms that develop could be severe. Once the dewpoints start dropping is when the risk for severe weather drops. As of right now hail and wind would be the primary concerns but a brief tornado is not completely out of the question. There’s also a scenario where nothing develops at all so stay updated especially the Thursday evening newscasts and Friday morning.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. A weak frontal boundary will be pushing into the northern counties keeping highs more in the low-mid 50s and northeast wind 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph while winds for the rest of northeast KS remain out of the south at 5-10 mph. Highs for most will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 20-25, gusts around 40 mph.

Strong winds continue Thursday night into Friday with gusts 40-50 mph before winds weaken late Friday night/Saturday morning. Highs Friday due to a cold front could range anywhere from low 60s in north-central KS to mid 70s near I-35. IF storms redevelop in the afternoon/early evening they would not be severe.

The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s Saturday and gusts up to 30 mph out of the northwest. A southerly wind on Sunday with gusts around 30 mph will lead to highs back in the low-mid 70s.

Timing of a cold front for the first half of next week remains uncertain with one model bringing a cold front through Tuesday while the other model has it coming through on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning so highs Tuesday are uncertain.

Mainly for storms that develop after 4am Thursday night. Mainly a hail/wind threat however can't completely rule out an isolated tornado. This outlook is in effect until 7am Friday before going to the Day 3 outlook. (SPC/WIBW)

Monitoring the chance storms linger past 7am Friday in the WIBW viewing area where the marginal risk may be expanded west. (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.