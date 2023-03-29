USD 329 schools deemed safe after threats of violence found untrue

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All USD 329 buildings have been declared safe and secure following a threat of violence earlier in the week.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that in the late afternoon of Tuesday, March 28, officials were called to USD 329 buildings with reports of an alleged threat of violence.

When investigators arrived, they said they found the threat was unfounded. No arrests were made and the campus has been cleared as safe and secure.

The Sheriff’s Office then called on parents to have a serious conversation with their children. They reminded that “jokes” about certain topics could and will trigger immediate law enforcement response.

The incident follows a similar event in Lawrence that happened earlier on Tuesday.

