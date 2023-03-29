Four Emporia schools locked down briefly following a ‘potential safety situation’

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four public schools in Emporia were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following a “potential safety situation.”

Emporia Public Schools community relations director tells 13 NEWS that the Emporia Middle School and High School were locked down around 9 a.m. for a brief period of time as the schools received a report of a “potential safety situation.”

The spokesperson could not provide what led to both lockdowns.

KVOE reports that the Emporia Police Department will announce what triggered the lockdowns once it is ready to make the announcement.

USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren noted the incident began at the high school and prompted a level 2 lockdown at the middle school as well due to proximity. The lockdowns also affected the Transitions department at the Flint Hills Technical College and Village Elementary.

According to KVOE, a level 2 lockdown allows students to continue activities in secured classrooms and offices while doors are locked.

EPD, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol all went to the high school and combed the area just east of the school following the start of the lockdown. Captain Scott Stormont declared the situation as under control about 40 minutes later.

