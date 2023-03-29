Topeka West student wins ‘Youth of the Year’ from Boys & Girls Club of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dakota Dalsing-Short recently won ‘Youth of the Year’ from the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka. Dakota is a student at Topeka West. He’s been a Boys & Girls Club member since 3rd grade. Club leaders say Dakota has truly emerged as a leader in recent years, with excellent academic achievement, and outstanding service to the club and our community.

