Topeka West student wins ‘Youth of the Year’ from Boys & Girls Club of Topeka

Topeka West student wins ‘Youth of the Year’ from Boys & Girls Club of Topeka
By David Oliver
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dakota Dalsing-Short recently won ‘Youth of the Year’ from the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka. Dakota is a student at Topeka West. He’s been a Boys & Girls Club member since 3rd grade. Club leaders say Dakota has truly emerged as a leader in recent years, with excellent academic achievement, and outstanding service to the club and our community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka
Mileena Miller
Two arrested after stolen vehicle found with drugs inside in Topeka
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried

Latest News

Kansas State University College of Business Administration Accelerator program awards $100,000...
Entrepreneurs receive award from K-State Accelerator program
FILE
Former nurse sentenced to prison after theft of fentanyl from 2 Kansas hospitals
K-State dorm
K-State Salina names new residence hall after Kansas aviation pioneer
Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
Wabaunsee Co. school threat
USD 329 schools deemed safe after threats of violence found untrue