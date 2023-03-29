Topeka man dies after road rage incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department recently learned that a man involved in a February road rage incident died as a result of his injuries.

Topeka Police Department said that just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 15, officers responded to a local hospital on reports of an individual — Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka — who was being treated for injuries from a road rage incident. Last week, officers learned that Castillo died from his injuries.

Topeka Police Department indicated that after a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

The DA’s Office will determine if charges are filed. All parties involved have been identified and interviewed. The incident is being classified as a homicide. No further updates from Topeka Police Department are expected.

Topeka Police Department said anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Castillo’s family hosted a fundraiser and opened a GoFundMe to help pay for hospital and funeral costs.

