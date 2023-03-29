Topeka High overcomes four run deficit to beat Washburn Rural

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over at Hummer Sports Park Tuesday afternoon, the Junior Blues were in complete control, until the Trojans stormed back down 5-1 to win, 6-5.

The Junior Blues led 2-0 in the second until Hank Stamper drove in a run in the second making it 2-1.

Washburn Rural scored three times in the top of the third, including a long homerun from Ty Weber to get things started. That’s where they led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the third.

Rural will play at Seaman while Topeka High also hits the road to face Manhattan, both games are on Friday.

