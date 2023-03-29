Topeka city leaders discuss possible budget priorities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka leaders discussed their strategic plan for the city.

The governing body has embarked on a process this year to develop its priorities for the city moving forward. Those came to be increasing housing equity, improving the appearance of the city, and promoting the growth of the population living and working in Topeka.

Those points of emphasis were the focus of another workshop session and discussion Tuesday night.

“I think we can’t take anything for granted,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said. “It would be a disservice to the community if we just accepted things as they are and never challenged.”

“These processes are never over you have to do follow up,” Councilman Spencer Duncan said. “What I really liked about today is there were metrics for ‘are we being successful in what we’re doing.’ There will be clear follow up to make sure we’re following through on what we say we’re doing, and we’ll actually make sure we’re all on the same page as we move forward.”

Based on the feedback received at Tuesday night’s meeting, the city will determine how to incorporate these priorities into the budget process moving forward.

The City plans to have similar discussions to assess the relevancy of their desired outcomes at the beginning of each year.

