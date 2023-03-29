Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says

FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Kansas City hotel room has been taken into custody.

The FBI told KCTV5 law enforcement attempted to serve an arrest at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Broadway Boulevard for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The man barricaded himself inside a hotel room, and a standoff ensued.

The FBI stated that at about 8:30 a.m., the man was taken into custody.

Kansas City police were also assisting in the response.

Metropolitan Community College issued an alert stating police were investigating an incident near the Penn Valley Campus and that Lot D was closed until further notice.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

