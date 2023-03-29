Stormont Vail Events Center concessions going cashless

The Stormont Vail Events Center concession stands in Landon Arena, Exhibition Hall, and Domer...
The Stormont Vail Events Center concession stands in Landon Arena, Exhibition Hall, and Domer Arena will be going fully cashless beginning Tuesday, April 4.(Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center concession stands in Landon Arena, Exhibition Hall, and Domer Arena will be fully cashless beginning Tuesday, April 4.

OVG360 and OVG Hospitality announced that patrons can use their debit card, credit card, or mobile device to make purchases at the concessions and enjoy faster transactions, enhanced speed of service, shorter wait times, and get back to the entertainment.

The MAC Gun Show on April 15-16 and Topeka Tropics Arena Football Game on April 22 will grace the Stormont Vail Events Center, where the cashless concessions will be implemented.

“In an effort to enhance customer experience, going cashless will reduce wait times and increase the speed of service, allowing patrons more time to enjoy the events,” said general manager Kellen Seitz.

The Box Office will continue to accept cash as a form of payment for ticket purchases, as well as debit, credit, and mobile payments.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka

Latest News

Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
City officials hope that having this is a benefit for people who don’t have the access to it.
City of Manhattan holds annual spring cleanup
City of Manhattan holds annual spring cleanup
City of Manhattan holds annual spring cleanup
An IRS investigation into a Topeka church will continue.
IRS probe into Topeka church owned by state senator to continue