Stormont Vail Events Center concessions going cashless

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center concession stands in Landon Arena, Exhibition Hall, and Domer Arena will be fully cashless beginning Tuesday, April 4.

OVG360 and OVG Hospitality announced that patrons can use their debit card, credit card, or mobile device to make purchases at the concessions and enjoy faster transactions, enhanced speed of service, shorter wait times, and get back to the entertainment.

The MAC Gun Show on April 15-16 and Topeka Tropics Arena Football Game on April 22 will grace the Stormont Vail Events Center, where the cashless concessions will be implemented.

“In an effort to enhance customer experience, going cashless will reduce wait times and increase the speed of service, allowing patrons more time to enjoy the events,” said general manager Kellen Seitz.

The Box Office will continue to accept cash as a form of payment for ticket purchases, as well as debit, credit, and mobile payments.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.