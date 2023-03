TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Behind Lailah Benz’ hat trick, the Thunderbirds roll to a 5-0 at Bettis Sports Complex.

Lily Martin and Peyton Hack scored the other two goals for the T-Birds while freshman goalkeeper MacKenzie Mertel recorded the shutout.

Shawnee Heights will now play Turner Apr. 4 on the road at 6:15 p.m.

