Retrial to be held for man accused of April 2021 murder in commission of felony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retrial will be held for a man found not guilty of premeditated intentional murder who remains accused of murder in the commission of a felony.

On March 3, a Topeka jury found 24-year-old Clint Smith not guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder in the death of 16-year-old Manny Torres in April of 2021. However, there was a mistrial on a second charge of murder in the commission of a felony and a third charge of criminal discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 NEWS his office is re-filing the two mistrial charges against Smith. Court documents indicate a new jury trial on those charges will be held on May 8.

Judge Rachel Pickering set Smith’s pre-trial bond at $250,000.

