Retrial to be held for man accused of April 2021 murder in commission of felony

Clint Smith
Clint Smith(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Jon Janes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retrial will be held for a man found not guilty of premeditated intentional murder who remains accused of murder in the commission of a felony.

On March 3, a Topeka jury found 24-year-old Clint Smith not guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder in the death of 16-year-old Manny Torres in April of 2021. However, there was a mistrial on a second charge of murder in the commission of a felony and a third charge of criminal discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 NEWS his office is re-filing the two mistrial charges against Smith. Court documents indicate a new jury trial on those charges will be held on May 8.

Judge Rachel Pickering set Smith’s pre-trial bond at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka
Mileena Miller
Two arrested after stolen vehicle found with drugs inside in Topeka
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Jacob C. Higgins
Jaywalking leads to discovery of drugs, arrest of one Topeka man

Latest News

FILE
Kansas moving to raise age for buying tobacco to 21 from 18
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence,...
Senators join forces to introduce bill to end lending to China
Emporia High football coach Keaton Tuttle speaks with his team during the first day of practice...
Emporia High School football coach steps down after two seasons
FILE
Drivers warned of street closure near downtown Topeka