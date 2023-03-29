Restaurant hosts fundraiser for man killed in road rage incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Los Mandiles Rojos in downtown Topeka held a fundraiser for Gregorio Castillo, also known as “Goyo”. 100% of the proceeds go to Castillo’s wife to pay for hospital and funeral costs.

According to his family, Castillo, 68, opened a restaurant in Mexico with the same namesake. His grandson opened the Topeka restaurant in Castillo’s honor after he migrated to the United States.

“The dishes, the cooking, the food -- it’s something we’ll get to remember him by,” Jocelyn Moreno, employee at Los Mandiles Rojos and Castillo’s niece, said. “He was an awesome cook. He loved to cook. He loved the kitchen. He loved his family and spending time with everyone.”

Castillo was involved in a road rage incident on February 15. They said a 20-30 year-old man assaulted Castillo, causing massive head injuries. He eventually succumbed to his injuries, passing away peacefully on March 23. According to the Topeka Police, the case is being investigated as a homicide and the case is being handed over to the District Attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

The family opened a GoFundMe to help pay for hospital and funeral costs. You can find the GoFundMe HERE.

Los Mandiles Rojos is located at 1003 SE Quincy St. in Topeka.

