RCPD continues to investigate after woman held in man’s apartment for 8+ hours

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County continue to investigate after a woman was held in a man’s apartment for more than 8 hours and threw a table at him.

The Riley County Police Department Activity report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, officials were called to reports of a domestic situation that included aggravated kidnapping.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 35-year-old woman was trapped in a 41-year-old man’s home for about 8-9 hours. During this time, it was reported that the man took the woman’s phone and hit her. She was reported to have thrown a table and hit the man with it.

Officials said they opened an investigation into aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery, criminal deprivation of property, aggravated intimidation of a victim and criminal damage to property.

The report did not indicate if anyone had been arrested for the incident. RCPD also did not name either party.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

