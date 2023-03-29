Program breaks ground on ‘Net Zero’ home

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hi-Crest neighborhood will soon have a net zero home.

Topeka’s SENT hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for its first net zero home on Wednesday, March 29. SENT stands for strengthening and equipping neighborhoods together. The grassroots program builds new homes for residents in an effort to improve area neighborhoods.

This new build will use many solar panels to power the home and reduce the cost of utilities to the homeowner and environmentally friendly home. SENT’s executive director, Nikki Ramirez-Jennings, views this new build as an opportunity to give others access to quality homes.

“Every neighborhood deserves affordable, high-quality, and easily accessible home ownership,” said Ramirez-Jennings. “You know, no one should have to pick and choose if they want the quality, if they want the affordability, it should be available for everyone, and that is where equity comes in.”

Ramirez-Jennings said the home has not been spoken for yet, so if you want to apply for the home, or see if you qualify, email info@senttopeka.com or call 785-783-2535 in order to be connected to resources and a realtor.

“I think for them [the public], it means hope,” said Ramirez-Jennings. “It means there is someone out there that sees them, that hears them, and that values not just what they bring to the table, but values them as people, and you know, realizes that everybody deserves the opportunity to have access to what we are preparing -- providing here. And it is truly a team effort. There are no lone rangers in this work. Not just from our SENT team but from different community partners like our law enforcement and the City of Topeka. So, it is just nice to know that we are all in this together.”

According to Ramirez-Jennings, SENT has created three new builds and rehabilitated 20 homes, equaling 23 homes, thanks to SENT Topeka.

The goal is to have the net zero home ready by July 2023. Once prepared, SENT plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first net zero home.

