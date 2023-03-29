Officials search for Junction City soldier missing over a week

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Junction City area are searching for a soldier that has been missing for more than a week as his mother drives from Florida to meet with authorities.

The family of Roberto Junior Familia, 24, has reached out to 13 NEWS with information about a missing soldier from Junction City. They said Familia has been missing since March 19 and are desperate to find him.

While Familia’s immediate family lives in Florida and New York, they said they have attempted to make a missing persons report with the Junction City Police Department. He has been listed as a critical missing person as he may suffer from PTSD, putting him in more danger the longer he is missing.

JCPD said it is aware of the situation and Familia has been entered into the NCIC database as a missing person. It said officials attempted to check his welfare at his last known address, however, he was not found.

Familia’s family said they last heard from him in a message on March 21 in which he showed no signs of distress or reason for alarm. After the message was sent, they have been unable to contact him since as it seems his phone may have gone dead.

Familia has been described as a Hispanic male who stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes as well as braces and a tattoo of flames on his left arm that says “Flameesz.”

Roberto Familia (Familia Family)

The Familia family said that his mother has departed Florida on a 21-hour drive to meet with authorities in person.

JCPD noted that the case remains active and no further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.