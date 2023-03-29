Newton Schools cancels classes due to ‘network security incident’

Newton Public Schools(Newton Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Schools has canceled classes on Wednesday due to a network security incident.

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, the district reported that it was experiencing district-wide internet issues. After further investigation, it was determined to be more.

“On March 28, 2023, Newton Public School District detected a network security incident affecting certain systems within its network environment. We immediately shut down affected systems and secured the network, and have engaged third party forensic specialists to investigate the extent of the activity. Law enforcement has also been notified. The investigation is in the earliest stages and is currently ongoing.

During this time there may be a disruption to certain online college resources, and we are working to mitigate any delays or interruptions. We appreciate your understanding as we work to recover from this incident,” reads a statement from the district.

The district said due to the early stages of the investigation, it’s unable to say whether personal or confidential information was compromised.

Families and staff are advised to check their email for the most up-to-date information, including whether classes will resume on Thursday.

