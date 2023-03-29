Newman Regional Health to host Teddy Bear Clinic

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health will host the 24th annual Teddy Bear Clinic to showcase essential healthcare procedures.

Newman Regional Health announced that the Teddy Bear Clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1at the Flinthills Mall located at 1632 Industrial Rd. in Emporia, Kan.

The Teddy Bear Clinic will help educate children on the importance of healthcare, including routine check-ups, first aid procedures, immunizations, x-rays, and more. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal to participate in demonstrating some of the most widely used practices in healthcare. Children will be able to see up close a LifeSave 21 Air Medical Helicopter.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to benefit a local food pantry in exchange for a reusable hot/cold pack.

