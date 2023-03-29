Manhattan man arrested nearly year after alleged burglary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars nearly 1 year after he allegedly committed a burglary with the tenants still inside.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, officials arrested Jon Marte, 24, of Manhattan, a suspect in a June 2022 burglary.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 4, officials said they were called to the 1000 block of N. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary in progress.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported Marte had kicked in the door of a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman’s apartment while they were at home and stole their Momentum Cori camera, an LG tablet, an iPhone SE, an Xbox controller, $500 in cash and other items before he ran away.

RCPD said Marte was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary and theft. He remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

