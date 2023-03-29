Manhattan man arrested nearly year after alleged burglary

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars nearly 1 year after he allegedly committed a burglary with the tenants still inside.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, officials arrested Jon Marte, 24, of Manhattan, a suspect in a June 2022 burglary.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 4, officials said they were called to the 1000 block of N. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary in progress.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported Marte had kicked in the door of a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman’s apartment while they were at home and stole their Momentum Cori camera, an LG tablet, an iPhone SE, an Xbox controller, $500 in cash and other items before he ran away.

RCPD said Marte was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary and theft. He remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquablast
Parties attempt to clarify events between laundromat, Harlem Globetrotters
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka
Mileena Miller
Two arrested after stolen vehicle found with drugs inside in Topeka
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Jacob C. Higgins
Jaywalking leads to discovery of drugs, arrest of one Topeka man

Latest News

FILE
Kansas moving to raise age for buying tobacco to 21 from 18
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence,...
Senators join forces to introduce bill to end lending to China
Emporia High football coach Keaton Tuttle speaks with his team during the first day of practice...
Emporia High School football coach steps down after two seasons
FILE
Drivers warned of street closure near downtown Topeka
Clint Smith
Retrial to be held for man accused of April 2021 murder in commission of felony