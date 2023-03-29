Manhattan man arrested after alleged car theft, fentanyl deal

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and officers learned he had given out fentanyl.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, officials were called to the 1000 block of Fremont St. with reports of a vehicle burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old woman who reported a man had stolen her silver 2016 Chrysler 200.

RCPD said it was able to find the car in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. where the suspect, later identified as Shawn Samuelson, 22, of Manhattan, ran away when officials arrived.

Officials said they were able to apprehend Samuelson and arrested him. During questioning, they learned that Samuelson was found in possession of a gun and learned he had allegedly given a fentanyl pill away to another person.

He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Theft
  • Criminal use of weapons
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Distribution of fentanyl

Samuelson remains behind bars on an $18,000 bond.

