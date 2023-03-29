Man accused of burglary following alleged afternoon DUI crash

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of a Jackson Co. burglary was arrested for an alleged DUI following an afternoon crash in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, officials with the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center were alerted that a silver 2008 Ford Escape had just been involved in a single-vehicle accident near NW Rossville Rd. and NW 46th St.

Officials said they arrived on the scene and during the investigation, it was found that the driver, Tanner A. Renner, 24, of Topeka, was the only occupant of the vehicle and had been headed south on NW Rossville Rd. when he missed the curve at NW 46th St. and drove into a ditch, through a field, back down another ditch and ended east in the southbound lane.

The Sheriff’s Office said Renner was also the suspect of a burglary that had just occurred in Jackson County.

At the scene of the accident, officials said they found a firearm and alcoholic beverages.

Renner was arrested and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning and testing. He was then booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on DUI, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with an expired tag and improper driving on a landed roadway.

The incident remains under investigation. Renner remains behind bars with no bond listed.

