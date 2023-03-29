Lyndon woman hospitalized following rear-end collision with semi on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyndon woman was hospitalized following a rear-end collision with a semi-truck along I-70 near the Douglas and Shawnee Co. line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 208.4 on westbound I-70 near the Douglas/Shawnee Co. line with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Ram pickup driven by Christi Christensen, 54, of Lyndon, had been headed west on I-70 behind a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Charles Coggin, 55, of Dayton, Ohio.

KHP noted that Christensen hit the back of Coggin’s semi-trailer which caused her to veer off the road to the right, through a grass ditch and up a hill. The truck was finally stopped by a right-of-way fence.

KHp said Christensen was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Coggins escaped the crash without injury.

