Local teachers honored, awarded for impact on former students’ lives

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of local high school science teachers have been honored and awarded for their impact on the lives of their former students.

Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, March 29, that it has recognized five outstanding high school science teachers in the Sunflower State with the inaugural Kansas State University High School Science Teacher of the Year Awards.

K-State noted that the awards highlight and reward high school science teachers throughout Kansas who inspire and make an impact on their students. The chemistry, geology, and physics departments in the College of Arts and Science chose five award recipients.

Pamela Kempton, professor and head of geology, said students who major in chemistry, geology or physics were asked to name science teachers who inspired them to study or made a difference in their growth and development. The nominees were then invited to apply and a committee chose the finalists.

K-State indicated that the following teachers were awarded:

Science Teacher of the Year in Chemistry - Nikki Chamberlain, gifted facilitator and former longtime chemistry teacher at Salina South High School.

Science Teachers of the Year in Geology - Staci Cavanaugh, an earth and space science teacher at Olathe North High School, and Mariah Ramos, an integrated science teacher at Spring Hill High School.

Science Teachers of the Year in Physics - Drew Smith, a physics teacher at Olathe Northwest High School, and Mitchell Spade, a physics teacher at Shawnee Heights High School.

“High school teachers scarcely get the recognition they deserve, and the work they do is critically important to the state and to the educational and scholarly mission of Kansas State University,” said Christer Aakeröy, university distinguished professor and head of chemistry.

The University said awardees, those who nominated them and a few current students will be invited to a recognition luncheon on March 31 at the Manhattan campus. Each teacher will e given $500 in cash, a certificate and an artistic piece of glassware custom-made by the university’s scientific glassblower, Jim Hodgson. Visitors will also get a personalized campus tour including a few laboratories.

“The past few years have been particularly challenging for our high school educators,” said Tim Bolton, William and Joan Porter professor and head of physics. “So, we wanted to acknowledge their hard work and recognize those extraordinary high school teachers who inspire students to go into sciences.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.